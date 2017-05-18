Mona Shores' Dew homers, just 3 from state record

HOLLAND, MICH. - Mona Shores Junior Taylor Dew is on a record setting softball pace.

She entered Thursday's double header at Holland with 16 home runs on the year. The state record is 20.

Mona Shores won both games against the Dutch 6-5 and 10-1. Dew had two RBIs in each game including her 17th home run of the year in Game 2.

Ashton Maloney pitched game 1 for Holland, allowing 7 hits and striking out 5 in a complete game performance.

Maloney added a double and Cecelia Villareal had two hits to pace the Dutch offense.

Game 2 pitcher Anna Bosman struck out 9 in a complete game performance and also chipped in with two hits as well.

Mona Shores rallied with a 6-run 4th inning to pull away from the Dutch, including a loaded base single-error by Veronica Kaselic.

Dew homered in the 5th inning to push the lead to the final score of 10-1.

