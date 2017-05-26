Mona Shores' Dew ties state home run record

NORTON SHORES - Last week we told you about Mona Shores' Taylor Dew chasing the state single season home run record.

She hit her 17th at that time and Friday she tied the record with her 20th of the season.

The record still counts home runs hit in the playoffs so as districts begin next week, she has a shot for the golden number 21.

Dew is just a junior and will be within very good striking distance of the career home run record next year.

© 2017 WZZM-TV