Funny Car Champion, John Force, in Grand Rapids

(Photo: John Force Racing)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - John Force, the 16 time Funny Car Champion, will be signing autographs at Berger Chevrolet on 28th St. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the dealership's All-GM show.

Force is a decorated driver who has been racing for nearly 40 years, and he is in contention for another championship this year.

"I have fun doing what I do," said Force. "I feed off the people."

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Force will be signing autographs for fans.

The All-GM car show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV