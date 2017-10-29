MSU game in Grand Rapids raises $330K for disaster relief

A check for $339,448.90 was presented to representatives from the American Red Cross before the game on Sunday. (Photo: SMG Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan State University basketball game at Van Andel Arena raised more than $330,000 for disaster relief. The check was presented to representatives from the American Red Cross at the game on Sunday afternoon.

This game was a last minute addition to the schedule that was added on Monday, Oct. 23. Tickets sold out almost immediately.

“We know West Michigan loves their Spartans, and we were certain that this community would jump at a chance to support communities recovering from recent disasters,” said Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority Chairman and MSU alumnus Steve Heacock.

Organizers has a limited time frame to plan everything for the game, including securing a court and having it arrive in Grand Rapids on time. Michigan State Volunteered to bring their floor for the game, and Meijer donate trucked to have it hauled to Van Andel.

Both teams also pledged to cover their own transportation and operational costs in order to achieve a maximum donation as possible.

Van Andel Arena is ready to host exhibition basketball. Georgia vs Michigan State tips at 2 p.m. ET. Catch it in person or on @Spartan_Radio. pic.twitter.com/lo4kg4I9kN — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) October 29, 2017

On our way to the arena this morning, we stopped by the Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids. This trip is about more just basketball pic.twitter.com/0Rk4ay2h9l — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2017

Today’s attendance is 10,699. 100% sold out! Thank you Grand Rapids! — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2017

MSU won the game, beating Georgia 80-68.

