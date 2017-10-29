WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

MSU game in Grand Rapids raises $330K for disaster relief

The Spartans came to Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Rose White , WZZM 6:45 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan State University basketball game at Van Andel Arena raised more than $330,000 for disaster relief. The check was presented to representatives from the American Red Cross at the game on Sunday afternoon. 

This game was a last minute addition to the schedule that was added on Monday, Oct. 23. Tickets sold out almost immediately. 

“We know West Michigan loves their Spartans, and we were certain that this community would jump at a chance to support communities recovering from recent disasters,” said Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority Chairman and MSU alumnus Steve Heacock.

Organizers has a limited time frame to plan everything for the game, including securing a court and having it arrive in Grand Rapids on time. Michigan State Volunteered to bring their floor for the game, and Meijer donate trucked to have it hauled to Van Andel. 

Both teams also pledged to cover their own transportation and operational costs in order to achieve a maximum donation as possible. 

MSU won the game, beating Georgia 80-68. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories