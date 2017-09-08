WZZM
Muskegon Catholic Central win at home vs Orchard View 43 to 7

Highlights from Orchard View vs. Muskegon Catholic Centra

WZZM 11:55 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

The Crusaders of Muskegon Catholic Central were on a mission Friday night and crushed the Cardinals of Orchard View 43 to 7. 

