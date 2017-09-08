WZZM
Muskegon dominates Fruitport

Highlights from Fruitport vs. Muskegon

Staff , WZZM 11:45 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

The Muskegon Big Reds won big Friday night in week three. Beating out the Fruitport Trojans 68 to 0. 

