Muskegon stays perfect in win over Jenison

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Big Reds entered Friday undefeated in the OK-Black and overall in the season.

The only team within shouting distance of them in the Black was Jenison.

Friday night the Wildcats traveled to Muskegon and hung with the Big Reds for most of the first half but then the Big Reds began to pull away and beat the Wildcats 65-30.

On the other side of town, Muskegon Mona Shores hosted Grand Rapids Union in a battle for third place in the OK-Black and after having a lead as big as six points late in the 3rd quarter, Mona Shores fell to Union 65-48.

