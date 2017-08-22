Cleveland Cavs trading Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, others

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The Celtics are sending point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected first-round pick to the Cavaliers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced publicly.

Irving will waive his trade kicker that could have netted him a higher salary with the Celtics.

Irving, who has three years left on his contract (the final year is a player option), requested a trade from the Cavaliers in mid-July, presumably to forge his own path outside of LeBron James’ shadow.

The monumental deal sees the two best teams in the Eastern Conference essentially trading point guards.

The Cavaliers ousted the Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals, though Thomas missed the final three games because of a hip injury.

Thomas was selected to the All-NBA second team last season and finished fifth in MVP voting. Irving averaged 25.2 points per game and Thomas averaged 28.9.

The teams will meet in the NBA season opener on Oct. 17 (8 p.m. ET on TNT).

