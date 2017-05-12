Did the Detroit Pistons accidentally leak a new logo?

A view of the Palace of Auburn Hills video screen before Pistons tip-off. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT - If the Internet is correct, then we caught a glimpse of the Detroit Pistons' impending new logo this week.

The logo went live on the NBA store's website, appearing on a sweatshirt as the "Primary Logo Hoodie," before it was taken down.

If this is the new Pistons logo, it is almost a complete adoption of the franchise's primary logo from 1979-1996, the same artwork associated with the "Bad Boys" teams that won two NBA titles in 1989-90.

To these untrained eyes, the slight changes from the old logo to this one include the "Detroit Pistons" wordmark font, which remains the same as it appears on the current logo, and the erasing of a small gap on the sides between the two oval white lines.

This isn't the first time a new Pistons logo rumor swirled around. In Feb of 2016, an Adidas catalog of the NBA's primary logos for the 2016-17 season showed the Pistons' logo as 'TBD.'

Pistons.com editor Keith Langlois seemed to admit the existence of a new logo in a May 3 mailbag, with his answer to this question: "Will all the logos and team colors stay the same at Little Caesars Arena or will there be a new court?"

"The answer to that is in a steel vault in an underground bunker at an undisclosed location somewhere in southeastern Michigan – or maybe in the Thumb," wrote Langlois. "They keep moving it on me and I can never keep it straight. All I’m authorized to say is you’re probably going to want to stay tuned with some hints potentially coming before the month is up."

The Pistons did not respond when asked for comment on the logo.

Interestingly, the Pistons used a similar retro logo on T-shirts given away at the Palace finale on April 10.

The Pistons last revamped their logo in 2005, going from the fiery horse over exhaust pipes to their current appearance:

A handful of NBA teams have reverted to retro logos recently, including the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz. You can find the Pistons' full logo and uniform history here.

