Drummond, Pistons power past Lakers

Pistons center Andre Drummond rebounds against Lakers forward Tarik Black during the first period Wednesday at the Palace. Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP

The Los Angeles Lakers have intriguing young talents.

They still need to get a big man to deal with the likes of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond.

The big man toyed with the Lakers frontline Wednesday night with 24 points, 17 rebounds, four blocked and three steals in leading the Pistons to a 121-102 victory at the Palace.

Drummond demolished the Lakers in only 29 minutes, as he sat for the entire fourth quarter. The Pistons (25-28) have won seven of 11.

“I don’t think the league has an answer when he decides to play like that,” Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson said. “It’s all on him each and every night. He can be the most dominant player in our league.”

Combine the effort with Monday night’s blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons have taken care of business in holding on to the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

It was a fun night for the home crowd with fan favorite Boban Marjanovic finishing the game.

The highlight might have been when franchise great Isiah Thomas shared some Palace memories at halftime with the Pistons time in Auburn Hills drawing to a close. The Pistons will move into Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit starting next season.

Jon Leuer scored 20 points on 9-for-17 shooting, Marcus Morris scored 14 and Tobias Harris added 19 off the bench.

Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith combined for 15 assists, as the six Pistons were in double figures.

After Jackson’s cross-court bounce pass found Leuer for a fast-break dunk midway through the third quarter, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy pointed at Jackson in encouragement as the Lakers called time-out, trailing by 16.

“He threw three ahead to open people on the fast-break in the third quarter,” Van Gundy said. “I thought it was great off our defense.

“I also thought he worked extremely hard defensively on D’Angelo Russell. I thought it was maybe his best defensive game. I thought he really worked to get over screens and out on transition to push the ball ahead.

“He only took five shots, he only scored four points, but I thought he played a helluva game.”

The Pistons scored 70 points in the paint and led by as much as 28 points.

Julius Randle and Lou Williams scored 17 points each for the Lakers (18-37).

Things get tougher before the All-Star break.

The San Antonio Spurs visit the Palace on Friday night. A two-game trip to Toronto and Milwaukee come up after that and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Palace to end the season’s first half.

The Pistons struggled at the beginning.

Rookie Brandon Ingram, recently inserted into the starting lineup, nailed two early three-pointers in scoring a quick eight points in staking the Lakers to an early 18-11 lead.

“We didn’t come out ready to defend,” Van Gundy said. “After that, I thought we did a pretty good job defensively.

“Other than our turnovers, I thought we played pretty well at the offensive end.”

But the Lakers had the turnover bug, committing eight in the first quarter.

A Smith layup gave the Pistons a 25-24 lead with 21.6 seconds left in the first quarter.

But an Ivica Zubac free throw tied the game at 25 going into the fourth quarter.

The Pistons lead steadily grew in the second quarter.

A Drummond layup off a Leuer assist gave the Pistons a 56-46 lead with 1:48 remaining in the first half.

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. skied for a spectacular one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound to cut the halftime deficit to six, 56-50.

The Pistons dominated the third quarter with the lead swelling to 92-70 going into the fourth quarter.

“We come out of the locker room with a lot of energy, mentally and physically prepared to play,” Drummond said. “We come in and talk about what we need to do to get ourselves ready for the next half and go out there and execute.”

