Grand Rapids Drive to host Star Wars Night

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Looking for a fun family activity? Why not check out the Grand Rapids Drive?!

The team plays tonight and Saturday at the DeltaPlex -- and Saturday is Star Wars night.

The game against the Delaware 87ers starts at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit http://grandrapids.gleague.nba.com.

