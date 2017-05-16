New - but old? Detroit Pistons unveil their next logo

New Detroit Pistons logo. (Photo: Detroit Pistons)

DETROIT, MICH. - The wait is over.

After a year of speculation among bloggers who cover professional sports apparel, the Detroit Pistons unveiled their new logo this afternoon at Campus Martius.

It is almost a complete adoption of the franchise's primary logo from 1979-1996, the same artwork associated with the “Bad Boys” teams that won two NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. A new detail includes a chrome outline, a symbolic nod to the classic muscle cars of Detroit. And the new font is the same as what's across jersey fronts.

The Pistons last revamped their logo in 2005, going from the fiery horse over exhaust pipes to their current appearance.

The change comes with the franchise preparing to leave the Palace to move to downtown Detroit and play in the under-construction Little Caesars Arena starting next season.

The new logo completes a six-month design process by the Pistons in collaboration with the NBA and Nike, which will be the official outfitter of the NBA next season.

Merchandise with the new logo can be found at www.pistonslr.com.

