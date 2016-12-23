Pistons fight hard, but fall to Warriors

Pistons center Andre Drummond scores against the Warriors during second period Friday at the Palace. Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP

The Detroit Pistons effort was at a fever pitch tonight.

But with the Golden State Warriors in town, it wasn’t good enough as the Warriors extended the Pistons’ losing streak to five games with a 119-113 victory.

Draymond Green’s dunk with 1:31 remaining broke a 110-110 tie and Klay Thompson’s short jumper on the Warriors’ next possession pushed the league’s best team to a 114-110 lead with 53 seconds left.

After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s short jumper cut the deficit to 114-112 with 40 seconds left, Thompson’s nailed a triple to send fans to the exits, having witnessed an entertaining game with 18 lead changes.

“We played hard,” Van Gundy said. “I’m not faulting our effort at all. We gave a great, great effort today, but we just couldn’t guard them.”

The Warriors (27-4) shot 55.8% from the field. Their embarrassment of riches is such that they didn’t even rely on Kevin Durant (32 points, 13-for-18 from the field) in the crunch time possessions.

Thompson finished with 17 points and Green (Michigan State, Saginaw star) scored five points, but added 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Steph Curry scored 25 points.

Van Gundy couldn’t fault the effort, but he did point to three critical plays.

With 3:20 left and the game tied at 104, the Pistons forced Green to miss a 17-footer.

But Warriors center Zaza Pachulia tapped the ball away from the outstretched arms of Andre Drummond.

The ball found its way to Curry beyond the three-point line.

Splash!

With 2 minutes left and the Pistons leading by one, Green missed a three-pointer, but Andre Iguodola ran down the offensive rebound. He passed to a wide-open Durant for another three.

Splash!

And out of a time-out where Van Gundy said he told the team the exact play the Warriors would run, Drummond allowed Green inside for an easy dunk.

The play obviously enraged Van Gundy.

“That was the difference in the game,” Van Gundy said.

The Pistons forced 22 turnovers, but that was the only issue with the Warriors, who are turnover-prone.

“My team gave a great effort so when your team plays that hard and you still can’t guard ’em, I’ve gotta look in the mirror and clearly we didn’t give them enough of a game plan.”

Tobias Harris, who was benched in favor of Jon Leuer, scored 26 points, a season high.

“That was a very professional response from a high-character guy so he was disappointed about not starting and has his season-high, plus got seven rebounds,” Van Gundy said. “That’s a professional, professional performance."

Caldwell-Pope added 25.

But the margin of error is small against the Warriors.

Reggie Jackson scored 17 points and Andre Drummond had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons (14-18).

The Pistons were able to take a 59-57 lead at halftime behind Caldwell-Pope’s 13 points and Drummond’s 10 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. The Warriors’ 12 turnovers also helped the cause.

Durant scored an efficient 16 points in the first half.

Before the game, Van Gundy finally revealed that Leuer was in the starting lineup with Harris going to the bench.

Van Gundy said before Wednesday night’s home loss to the Grizzlies that Leuer would have started that night except he missed the morning walk-through because of a traffic accident.

He declined to reveal whom he was replacing, but signs pointed to Harris.

Harris was 8-for-14 from the field and shot 4-for-6 from three-point range.

“One thing I’ve learned throughout my career is with certain decisions, as a player, you shut-up, put your big-boy pants on and just be ready to play,” Harris said.