Pistons get crowned by Kings, 109-104

Pistons center Andre Drummond defends against Kings center DeMarcus Cousins during the second period Monday at the Palace. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP)

The Sacramento Kings have won only two of their last 10 games.

Both victories have come against the Detroit Pistons.

Nearly two weeks after the Kings overcame an 18-point second half deficit in topping the Pistons at Sacramento, they turned an early deficit into a 109-104 victory tonight.

DeMarcus Cousins led the way again with 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

His baseline jumper with 38 seconds remaining gave the Kings (17-27) a 107-101 lead and sent fans toward the Palace exits after another embarrassing loss.

The Pistons could not stay in front of Kings point guards Darren Collinson and Ty Lawson, who combined for 31 points and nine assists.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was agitated the entire game with constant defensive breakdowns – particularly in the first half when the Pistons allowed 65 points.

But he refused to take the bait afterward and refrained from blasting his team after yet another poor defensive effort.

But Marcus Morris was brutally honest.

“I don’t think we let up, I just think we got punked,” Morris said. “That’s just what it is. That’s how I feel. I felt like we got punked.”

Reggie Jackson scored 18 points and handed off 11 assists for the Pistons (21-25), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.



Andre Drummond, who had heated exchanges with Van Gundy in the first half, finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Drummond was complete non-factor at the defensive end. Van Gundy kept Drummond away from defending Cousins for most of the game.

The frustrations boiled over when the two had several heated exchanges late in the first half.

Van Gundy was asked about Drummond’s defensive effort.

“You said it, …,” Van Gundy said. “You don’t have to put the words into my mouth. You can just write what you see.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looked rusty after missing four straight games with a sore left shoulder. He scored 14 points, but was 4-for-14 from the field and he was 1-for-8 from three-point range.

Jon Leuer failed to score after 15 points in the first quarter.

Lawson was the unsung hero for the Kings. He finished with 19 points and six assists.



The Pistons continued their hot first quarters with 38 points to take a 38-28 lead into the second quarter.

But the bench unit allowed the Kings to score 16 points in the first 3 minutes of the second quarter. They tied the game, 44-44, forcing a Van Gundy time-out. He pulled Stanley Johnson, who has been playing well recently. He did not go back to Johnson the rest of the game.

Every bench member had a negative plus-minus. Van Gundy went with a 10-man rotation in the first half. It was nine guys in the second.

“That’s when it turned,” Van Gundy said of the second quarter. “We got caught. We had guys at the scorer’s table forever. There was no stoppage in play so we ended up having all those guys in there together.

“Gotta do a better job with the lineups than that.”

The Pistons tried to put Leuer on Cousins, but after his hot start, was mired in foul trouble.

Van Gundy was agitated about defensive breakdowns throughout the first half, but he was really upset late in the first half when Drummond didn’t move his feet and lazily attempted a steal against Cousins.

Van Gundy called time-out to reinsert Aron Baynes, whom had just left the game.

Drummond and Van Gundy had a testy exchange, and it escalated when Van Gundy walked toward the end of the bench to confront the Pistons center.

The testy exchange continued with Johnson getting from his seat to get between the two.

In a humorous note, Leuer picked up his third foul and Van Gundy had to send Drummond back into the game.

Detroit Free Press