Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in trade for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris

The Detroit Pistons have made a huge splash less than two weeks away from the trade deadline.

The Pistons agreed to a trade Monday that will send Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Blake Griffin to Detroit in exchange for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and a first- and second-round draft pick, two sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation told the Free Press.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by either team. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.

The Free Press reported Monday that the Pistons have been assessing the value of guard Avery Bradley, who's in the final year of a four-year, $32-million deal.

Griffin, an All-Star each of his first five seasons in the NBA, is averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. Though he has struggled with injuries in the last few seasons, and missed his entire rookie season with a left knee injury. He has not played more 67 games since 2014-15.

Griffin posted this reaction on Twitter a little less than an hour after the trade was announced.

He missed most of December with a concussion this season after taking an elbow to the head from Warriors center Javale McGee. Three seasons ago, he had a partially torn left quad and then suffered a broken hand from punching a member of the Clippers organization and personal friend. He has had surgery on both knees and missed most of last season's playoffs with a right toe injury.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick signed a five-year, $173-million this past July. He's scheduled to make $31.8 million next season, $34 million in 2019-20, $36.5 millions in 2020-21 and has a player option for $38.9 million in 2021-22.

Harris is enjoying the best season of his seven-year career, averaging 18.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting and 40.9 percent from the 3-point line. He is a free agent after next season, where he'll make $14.8 million next season.

Bradley has struggled as of late with a groin injury in December and a hamstring that held him out of Sunday's loss to the Pistons, the team's eighth in a row. Acquired from the Celtics this past offseason, Bradley is averaging 15.0 points this season and his considered one of the league's best perimeter defenders.

Marjanovic, 7-foot-3, has played in just 19 games this season. He's averaging 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds this season. He signed a three-year, $21-million deal before last season.

