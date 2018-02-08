Detroit Pistons add Jameer Nelson, James Ennis before trade deadline

Jameer Nelson pictured Jan. 24, 2018 with New Orleans. Nelson was traded to Chicago in the Nikola Mirotic deal on Feb. 1.(Photo: Sam Sharpe, USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons didn't see long-term fits with recent acquisitions Willie Reed and Brice Johnson

General manager Jeff Bower went to work and a flurry of trade deadline activity allows Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy to be reunited with his old point guard.

The Pistons acquired veteran point guard Jameer Nelson from the Chicago Bulls for Reed, a person with firsthand knowledge of the process told the Free Press on Thursday morning.

The move was first reported by Yahoo! Sports and comes hours before the 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Minutes later, the Pistons added small forward James Ennis from the Memphis Grizzlies for Johnson, the same person told the Free Press.

ESPN.com was first to report the Ennis deal.

Detroit Free Press