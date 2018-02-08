WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Detroit Pistons add Jameer Nelson, James Ennis before trade deadline

Vince Ellis, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 2:14 PM. EST February 08, 2018

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons didn't see long-term fits with recent acquisitions Willie Reed and Brice Johnson

General manager Jeff Bower went to work and a flurry of trade deadline activity allows Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy to be reunited with his old point guard.

The Pistons acquired veteran point guard Jameer Nelson from the Chicago Bulls for Reed, a person with firsthand knowledge of the process told the Free Press on Thursday morning.

The move was first reported by Yahoo! Sports and comes hours before the 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Minutes later, the Pistons added small forward James Ennis from the Memphis Grizzlies for Johnson, the same person told the Free Press.

ESPN.com was first to report the Ennis deal.

Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories