Reaction: Cleveland Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye to Los Angeles Lakers

Fans on social media were quick to respond to news that the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were the subject of much debate as the NBA trade deadline approached on Thursday afternoon, and after much discussion, they were able to work a four-player deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Multiple reports confirmed that in exchange for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr., the Cavaliers sent point guard Isaiah Thomas, power forward Channing Frye and their first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to the Lakers.

Because of sending their own pick to the Lakers, the Cavaliers are now unable to deal the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected selection in 2018, which is close to being the No. 1 overall choice.

In the minutes following the deal, reaction on social media was swift.

Wow, Clarkson and Nance to the Cavs for Thomas. Honestly, Cavs just won with that trade. Clarkson can score from anywhere on the floor. Sad he’s not a laker anymore but I look forward to seeing how he fits in with the Cavs — Tammy T-Time Brawner (@Tammy_Denise12) February 8, 2018

Someone I trust a lot told me yesterday that the Cavs coaches knew IT was unplayable. This had to happen. — Charged Up Chopz (@Pchopz_) February 8, 2018

There were those were critical of the deal, especially considering Thomas was one of the centerpieces of the trade that sent multi-time Eastern Conference All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics back in August.

nance is a solid pickup, but cavs adding another non-shooter in clarkson to wade, rose, green and crowder is an exceptionally bad idea — Ben Detrick (@bdetrick) February 8, 2018

Cavs turned Kyrie Irving into Jordan Clarkson, Jae Crowder and Larry Nance pic.twitter.com/o0Tx2lq8Gz — Zach Fleer (@ZachFleer270) February 8, 2018

The #Cavs traded Kyrie Irving for the second-best Larry Nance ever to play in the NBA and Jordan Clarkson. — Pete Sirianni (@petersirianni) February 8, 2018

Then, there were Cavaliers fans who were happy to see Thomas go after he was plagued by inefficiency since returning from a hip injury that cost him the first two-plus months of the season.

Limited to 15 games while recovering from the hip injury, Thomas made just 36.1 percent of his shots from the field, 25.3 percent of his three-pointers and committed 2.7 turnovers per contest over an average of 27.1 minutes of play.

The shooting percentages are the worst single-season showings of Thomas’ career, and his turnover average is his second-highest ever.

Wow. Incredbly touching IT highlight tribute video just released by the Cavs. No words. pic.twitter.com/4LyyCBG37r — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) February 8, 2018

When Isaiah Thomas publicly criticized the coaches i knew it was a wrap. I think that was the last straw — Cavs 2018 NBA Champs (@216Champ2) February 8, 2018

Let's review Isaiah's tenure with the Cavs thus far... https://t.co/ybCTfv2g74 pic.twitter.com/Jk7xEjwuDM — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 7, 2018

This season, Clarkson is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.7 steals over 23.7 minutes in 53 games, which includes two starts. Clarkson has converted 44.8 percent of his shots from the field, 32.4 percent of his three-point attempts and 79.5 percent of his free throws.

Over his four-year NBA career, Clarkson, 25, has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 273 games. Clarkson is a lifetime 44.2 percent shooter from the field and 33.2 percent from three-point range.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) shoots the ball in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Custom)

Nance is a now a second-generation Cavalier, as his father wore one of the seven numbers that has been retired to the rafters of Quicken Loans Arena.

A 6-foot-9, 230-pound power forward who played his prep basketball at Revere High School in Richfield, Nance is averaging career highs in points (8.6), rebounds (6.8) and steals (1.4) this season, while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 42 games for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) in the second half during an NBA basketball game at Staples Center. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

Nance is averaging 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his 168-game NBA career.

© 2018 WKYC-TV