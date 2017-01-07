7 things the Detroit Lions must do to upset the Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) celebrates with the fans after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

SEATTLE - If the Detroit Lions want to win their first playoff game in 25 years tonight, here are seven things they must do to beat the Seattle Seahawks (8:15, NBC):

Protect the football

The Lions committed 15 turnovers this year, their fewest in team history, but Matthew Stafford has thrown five interceptions in the last quarters. He and the team must take better care of the football today.

Contain Russell Wilson

Aaron Rodgers ran for 42 important yards last week and kept numerous alive with his feet. Wilson is similarly mobile, and the Lions can let him hurt them with his feet.

Get Marvin Jones open deep

Jones hasn't done much since a hot first month of the season, but the Lions must take advantage of a Seattle secondary that doesn't have Earl Thomas. One way to do that is to hit Jones for a big gain or two downfield.

Establish a running game

Zach Zenner has run the ball well the last two weeks, totaling 136 yards and three touchdowns. Most of that production has come in the first half of games, and the Lions have veered away from Zenner in the second half. More balance today will help free Jones up deep.

Shut down Doug Baldwin

The Seahawks really have two weapons in their passing game, Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham. If Darius Slay can keep Baldwin in check, that will severely hamper Seattle's offense.

Win on special teams

Matt Prater has missed a field goal each of the last two weeks and return man Andre Roberts is battling a shoulder injury. But the Lions are better on special teams across the board with Tyler Lockett out for the season. They can't squander one of the few advantages they have.

Dominate the third quarter

The Lions have scored 31 points in the first halves of their last two games and led both games heading into the locker room. In the second halves, they've managed one touchdown (on a Hail Mary pass last week). Both offensively and defensively, the Lions need to come out of the locker room better. If they do that, they can turn the game over to Stafford in the fourth quarter, where he's come through with plenty of big plays this year.

