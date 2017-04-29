Bye Felisha: New Lions QB Kaaya's mom a cult figure from 'Friday'

Brad Kaaya (Photo: Al Diaz, AP)

DETROIT - Brad Kaaya knew his mother was an actress growing up in California, but he didn't realize how famous she really was until he went off to college at Miami.

"In Los Angles there’s a lot of other things going on and there’s a lot of different types of people you see, so it wasn't really a big deal until I pretty much left California for Florida," Kaaya said.

That's when the Detroit Lions' newest quarterback realized his mom was in fact a pop culture icon.

Angela Kaaya Means played a bit role as the neighborhood crackhead in Ice Cube's 1995 hit comedy "Friday."

The movie was a cult classic, and Means was on the receiving end of one of its most famous lines, "Bye, Felisha."

(Link to movie clip; warning: explicit language)

Kaaya routinely fielded questions about his mother's famous role in college, and NFL Network even made mention of it during their telecast Saturday.

"It's kind of died down since I ended up in college," Kaaya said. "I’ve never really seen her in that kind of light. She was more so my team mom growing up. ... I never really saw her as that. She always had a blue-collar attitude and she kind of helped instill that in me in terms of on the football field and she was always just my team mom not really like a movie star to me."

Means is a Michigan native, Kaaya said, who grew up around Milan and Detroit. He still has plenty of relatives in the area, and said he routinely visited the state for Christmas holidays, summer vacations and football camps at Michigan.

"I used to go to the University of Michigan camp probably every year from sixth grade through my junior year of high school," Kaaya said. "I used to be there all the time whether it was Milan or Belleville or Detroit. Spent a whole lot of time there just visiting family."

Kaaya said he never went to a Lions game during his time in Detroit, though he said he was a big fan of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and even used to play with Stafford in the "Madden" series of video games.

With the Lions, Kaaya, a sixth-round pick on Saturday, will compete with last year's sixth-round choice, Jake Rudock of Michigan, for the backup job.

A three-year starter at Miami, Kaaya threw for 9,686 yards and 69 touchdowns in his career while completing more than 60% of his passes. He was projected to go in the middle rounds of the draft, but was the ninth of 10 quarterbacks to come off the board.

Kaaya said he did not work out for the Lions or visit with the team during the predraft process, but he was recruited to Miami by Lions tight ends coach Al Golden and had regular, general dialogue with Golden in recent months.

As for mother, according to a CBSSports.com story from the fall, she gave up her acting career in order to help "raise Kaaya with the perspective she believes he needs to succeed."

"For me, she basically just made a 15-minute cameo in a movie that happened to be a famous movie," Kaaya said, adding that he's seen the movie "a couple times."

"It’s pretty interesting."

