Cleveland Browns select former Michigan Wolverine Jabrill Peppers with the No. 25 pick

The Cleveland Browns have selected former University of Michigan Wolverine safety Jabrill Peppers with the 25th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's taken some hits during the pre-draft process. What's his best position (safety, slot corner, running back)? Is he a difference maker after picking off one pass in his college career?

What about the diluted sample at the combine that counts as a failed drug test?

All of that aside, Peppers is a special athlete who provides great versatility when viewed through the optimistic prism. And give him credit for a team-first attitude after playing linebacker in 2016 because it was in the best interest of the Wolverines defense. He does a great job running down offensive players.

