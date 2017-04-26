Davis could join Moss as 1st-round MAC WRs

Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis (Photo: Rey Del Rio, Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Corey Davis never got the chance to run a 40-yard dash for NFL teams, but if he had, the Western Michigan wide receiver is confident they would have liked what they saw.

"(I'd run) a 4.4," Davis said Wednesday during a visit to Shriner's Hospital with other prospects at the NFL draft. "No doubt."

With no timed speed to go on, NFL teams have been left to use more traditional scouting methods to evaluate Davis, and most have come to the same conclusion: 40 or not, he's one of the best pass catchers in the draft and a player well worth a first-round pick.

Davis, who set a Mid-American Conference record with 5,287 yards receiving in four seasons at WMU, said he's about 85% recovered from the ankle surgery he underwent in January and he expects to participate in Organized Team Activities next month with whatever team drafts him.

"I'm hoping it doesn’t (affect my draft stock), honestly," Davis said. "They put so much emphasis on the 40 and all these other things that doesn’t really tie in to football, but if they really want to see my speed they can turn on the film and the game speed is really what matters."

Lightly recruited out of Wheaton (Ill). Warrenville South - WMU was his only scholarship offer - Davis dominated competition in the MAC the last four seasons but saved some of his best performances for the biggest teams on the Broncos schedule.

Davis scored his first career touchdown as a true freshman against Michigan State in 2013, caught 10 passes for 154 yards against the Spartans two years later, and totaled 52 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns in nine career games against Big Ten opponents.

"That’s kind of when I have to prove myself," Davis said. "A lot of teams, scouts, whatever, may say that the competition isn’t up to par. There’s a lot of other conferences, a lot of other players. But when I play against bigger schools I’ve got to prove myself a lot more than usual."

While Davis didn't face the same quality cornerbacks on an every-game basis as the two other best receivers in the draft, Clemson's Mike Williams and Washington's John Ross, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said he doesn't have any concerns about how Davis' game will translate to the NFL.



"In all honesty, and you look at Corey Davis, if you look around the league and start with Antonio Brown and look at all the MAC receivers going back to Randy Moss when they were in the MAC, I’ve got no problem with MAC receivers," Mayock said. "That level of competition in the MAC is fine with me."

If Davis goes in the first round as expected, he'll be the first MAC receiver to do so since Moss went 21st overall to the Minnesota Vikings in 1998. The third-leading receiver in NFL history, Moss could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as next year.

"That's good company," Davis said. "Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as Randy Moss is, it’s all a blessing in itself so hopefully ... I’ll get drafted in the first round and that’d be great."

Davis has not worked out for any NFL teams since surgery, but he posted a video of himself running routes with longtime NFL wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan on Twitter earlier this week.

He said he made top-30 visits to the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals - all teams with picks between 12-18 in Thursday's first round - and he spent two hours going through a gameplan installation and talking life with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Mayock said Davis, who's faster than Williams and bigger (6-3, 209) than the speedy Ross, would make sense for the Lions if he was still on the board when they pick 21st in the draft.

"I'm a Corey Davis fan," Mayock said. "I think the ankle has just kind of made it more cloudy, but I would think he’d go somewhere between 20 and 32. In other words, the back half of the first round. I think there’s several teams with wide receiver needs. You could even look at the Eagles at 14, you could look at Baltimore at 16, you could look at Detroit at 21, and then as it gets towards later in the draft teams are going to be looking at him real hard because he would be great value at that point."

As Davis answered a barrage of questions about playing for the Eagles from Philadelphia media on Wednesday, he said he'll be happy playing or anyone and living out his NFL dream.

"I’ve kind of always had a chip on my shoulder and my mindset has always been kind of different because of that," he said. "Coming out of high school I only had one offer from a Mid-American Conference school, and I thought I deserved more but the teams didn’t so I kind of took that and ran with it. So ever since then, I’ve kind of had this chip on my shoulder and even now, teams think that the MAC competition isn’t up to par with all these other conferences or whatever, but they've produced great talent over the years. I definitely use that as fuel, though, so I’ve just got to prove a lot of people wrong."

