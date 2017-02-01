Detroit Lions make small tweak to logo, remove black trim

New Detroit Lions logo (Photo: Courtesy of the Lions)

HOUSTON - The Detroit Lions have made a small change to their logo.

In a new design unveiled on their website and Twitter account this morning, the black outline on the lion logo has been replaced by a gray one. The team will make a formal statement on the logo change later today.

It's unclear whether other design changes are coming. A Lions spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

But Lions president Rod Wood said last year that the organization was planning small changes to its uniforms for the 2017 season and would be bringing back a redesigned throwback uniform this fall.

Last year, the Lions unveiled a Color Rush uniform, though the team won't wear it until this season.

“We are looking at an update, I would say, to our uniforms for the 2017 season," Wood sad at the Lions' member summit last year. "And I won’t get into too much detail about that. It won’t be a radical change. We still love the Honolulu blue and the silver and the lion. We have one of the greatest logos, I think, in the league. And great colors."

Wood has not given many hints on what the Lions' throwback uniform will look like, though he said last year, "It may be a slightly different throwback uniform" than the one the team last wore in 2010.

"That's something our fans love, and we’re looking at that for 2017," Wood said.

