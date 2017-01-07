Lions falter in another playoff game, 26-6 in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) runs the ball ahead of Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder (61) and strong safety Rafael Bush (31) during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. (Photo: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

SEATTLE - They dropped passes, picked up silly penalties and self-destructed in the most predictable of ways, and for the 25th straight year the Detroit Lions ended their season without a playoff victory.

Flint native Thomas Rawls ran for a season-high 161 yards and scored the game-clinching touchdown with 8:49 to play as the Seattle Seahawks drubbed the Lions, 26-6, in an NFC wildcard game Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

The Lions have lost their last nine playoff games dating back to the 1993 season and are 0-2 in the postseason under head coach Jim Caldwell. Their last playoff victory came on Jan. 5, 1992, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys, 38-6.

On Saturday, Rawls, a Central Michigan product who averaged just 38.8 yards rushing in the nine regular-season games he played, exploded for 107 yards in the first half and shredded a Lions defense that surrendered 150-plus yards on the ground for the third straight week.

Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said during the buildup to the game that his run defense got its “teeth kicked in” in season-ending losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, and the Seahawks went straight to work on the gums Saturday.

Rawls, who battled leg injuries much of the year, carried the ball a season-high 27 times and Seattle ran for 177 yards as a team.

The Lions, meanwhile dropped four passes (two by Eric Ebron and one each by Golden Tate and Marvin Jones) and were called for four costly personal fouls (two on Anquan Boldin, one on Haloti Ngata and one on Tavon Wilson).

Tate and Ebron dropped would be third-down conversions on the Lions’ first two drives and the Lions got too cute on a failed fourth-and-1 try that gave the Seahawks a short field for the first touchdown.

On the first play of the second quarter, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter called a play-action pass to blocking tight end Matthew Mulligan that was stopped for a 2-yard loss.

Stafford bootlegged to his right on the play, and threw back across his body to Mulligan, who caught the ball 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage. A gang of Seahawks stopped him short of the first down, and Seattle began its next possession from its own 40-yard line.

The Seahawks ran the ball on the first nine plays of that drive before Russell Wilson threw complete to Jermaine Kearse for a first down on third-and-3.

After two more runs and an incomplete pass, Paul Richardson made a one-handed catch over Tavon Wilson in the end zone to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Wilson was flagged for pass interference on the play, and officials reportedly apologized to Lions coach Jim Caldwell at halftime for missing a Richardson facemask on Wilson in the end zone.

Seattle tacked on a field goal on its next possession, after Boldin’s first personal foul, and the Lions went to the locker room down 10-3 after a Matt Prater field goal.

Prater made his second 50-plus-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10-6, but the Seahawks moved the ball at will on the Lions on their next three possessions.

Steven Hauschka made a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, Rawls scored on a 4-yard run with 8:49 to play, and Doug Baldwin caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wilson with 3:36 left. Baldwin’s final touchdown came after Lions coach Jim Caldwell punted on fourth-and-10 from his own 44-yard line with about 8 minutes to play.

The Lions finished the season on a four-game losing streak and did not beat a team that made the playoffs all year. They lost their final four games by a combined 59 points, and scored just one Hail Mary touchdown in their final six quarters of the season.

Matthew Stafford finished 18 of 32 passing for 205 yards for the Lions and is now 0-3 in the postseason in his career.

Wilson completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks, who’ve won 10 straight home playoff games dating back to the 2005 season and visit the Atlanta Falcons in divisional-round action next Saturday.

Detroit Free Press