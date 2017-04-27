NFL draft: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis taken 5th by Titans

Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 5 overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2017 NFL draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Photo: Custom)

PHILADELPHIA, MICH. - Corey Davis joined Randy Moss as the only Mid-American Conference wide receivers to go in the first round of the modern NFL draft when the Tennessee Titans made him the fifth overall pick Thursday.

Davis set the MAC record for receiving yards during a star-studded career at Western Michigan.

He had three straight 1,400-yard seasons and 5,278 yards and 52 touchdowns for his career.

One of the most accomplished receivers in the draft, Davis is the first Bronco to go in Round 1 since Jason Babin went 27th overall in 2004.

Moss, who played at Marshall, was the 21st pick of the 1998 draft by the Minnesota Vikings and ranks third all-time in the NFL in receiving yards.

“Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as Randy Moss is, it’s all a blessing,” Davis said Wednesday.

While Davis was widely regarded as one of the three best receivers in the draft along with Clemson’s Mike Williams and Washington’s John Ross, his draft stock had been in flux of late because of January ankle surgery that prevented him from working out for NFL teams in the build up to the draft.

Davis said Wednesday that he’s 85% recovered from the injury and that he would have run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine if healthy.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, Davis’ coach at Western Michigan said Thursday before the draft that the 6-feet-3, 209-pound Davis should have no trouble transitioning to the NFL.

“One thing I love about him, his route-running ability walking into the National Football League is going to set him apart,” Fleck told the Free Press. “He’s got incredible separation skills, he’s incredibly explosive and he can play every position.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Detroit Free Press