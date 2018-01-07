WZZM
NFL's Corey Davis flies Michigan family out for unforgettable trip

April Stevens , WZZM 9:05 AM. EST January 07, 2018

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Travis Van loves football and is a huge fan of former Western Michigan Bronco receiver Corey Davis -- who now plays for the Tennessee Titans. When Davis got wind of his super fan, he wanted to do something truly incredible. 

Travis' brother shared a video of the 26-year-old Kalamazoo man with Down Syndrome overcome with joy after getting a Western Michigan jersey with Davis' name on it. The wide receiver saw the video and decided he needed to meet Travis. 

Travis and his family not only got to meet Davis in Tennessee, but they toured the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The experience was something Travis' family -- known as the 'Van Clan' within the Vicksburg Community Schools -- says he will never forget. 

The Tennessee Titans shared a video of the two meeting and Travis' time in Nashville. It's been shared more than 1,800 times. 

