NFL's Corey Davis flies Michigan family out for unforgettable trip

Travis Van meeting his favorite NFLer Corey Davis (Photo: Courtesy of Tennessee Titans)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Travis Van loves football and is a huge fan of former Western Michigan Bronco receiver Corey Davis -- who now plays for the Tennessee Titans. When Davis got wind of his super fan, he wanted to do something truly incredible.

Travis' brother shared a video of the 26-year-old Kalamazoo man with Down Syndrome overcome with joy after getting a Western Michigan jersey with Davis' name on it. The wide receiver saw the video and decided he needed to meet Travis.

@TheCDavis84 I know you probably get this a lot, but I think that my brother is your biggest fan. For Christmas Santa brought him your WMU jersey and his reaction was truly priceless pic.twitter.com/1SqjQBdsST — Hunter Van (@Htvan8) December 25, 2017

Travis and his family not only got to meet Davis in Tennessee, but they toured the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The experience was something Travis' family -- known as the 'Van Clan' within the Vicksburg Community Schools -- says he will never forget.

The Tennessee Titans shared a video of the two meeting and Travis' time in Nashville. It's been shared more than 1,800 times.

