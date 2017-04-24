Report: Jabrill Peppers tests positive for dilute sample

Former Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers watches the spring game Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, DFP)

Jabrill Peppers' first-round draft projection has seemed shaky much of the month.

It's probably in a tougher spot now.

ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon Peppers had a problem with his drug test at the NFL scouting combine in late February/early March.

"NFL notified teams that Michigan’s Jabril Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the combine, league sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

That positive dilute sample often indicates a problem, as the person may be trying to hide a potentially positive drug sample.

Peppers' agency, Creative Artists Agency, offered a quick response to Schefter.

"Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance."

In ESPN's most recent mock draft, analyst Mel Kiper projected Peppers to be picked No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, a likely top-20 pick in the first round April 27, also tested positive for a dilute sample.

