Rodgers could miss rest of Packers' season

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone and could miss the rest of the season, the Green Bay Packers confirmed.

Rodgers was taken off the sideline on a cart early in the first quarter Sunday after taking a hard hit on the Packers' second possession. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers was drilled by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after he had thrown the ball on second-and-9. Barr appeared to hit Rodgers on the left shoulder with his helmet, and Rodgers tried to brace his fall with his right (throwing) arm. The quarterback laid on the ground for more than a minute before slowly sitting up.

He was initially taken to the sideline medical tent but was put on a cart shortly after and taken to the locker room. Brett Hundley replaced him at quarterback and threw three interceptions. He finished with 157 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-33 passing.

Rodgers missed seven games in 2013 with a broken left collarbone.

The two-time MVP had been having one of his best seasons, leading Green Bay to a 4-1 record (4-2 after Sunday) despite playing behind a patchwork offensive line.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM