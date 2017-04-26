Trade complete: Marshawn Lynch is a Raider

Running back Marshawn Lyncy (Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks traded running back Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders Wednesday, marking the end of the Beastmode era in Seattle that started in 2010.

The Seahawks announced the Raiders get Lynch and a sixth-round pick from the Seahawks in 2018 while Seattle gets Oakland's fifth-round pick in 2018. A trade, which could happen by the end of the day Wednesday, is dependent on Lynch passing a physical.

Oakland is Lynch's hometown, so it was perhaps the only place he would have considered coming out of retirement to play. He sent a non-safe-for-work message on Twitter reading "Yes Lawd 12th man I'm thankful but s*** just got REAL. I had hella fun in Seattle... But I'm really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe... town bizzness breath on me."

Lynch just turned 31 on Saturday. The average NFL running back is normally finished by their mid-to-late 20s.

​Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But he is 888 yards away from 10,000 for his career, which would likely be enough to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

