Are Super Bowl ads still a big draw? Local expert says yes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While football fans are excited about Sunday's big game, lots of people will tune in just to see the creative commercials.

Over the years companies have spent millions to get your attention and your dollars, but is the hype as big as it used to be? WZZM 13's Meredith Ter Haar spoke with a local ad expert to get his insight.

Bill McKendry is the Chief Creative Officer for JDA worldwide, he is a brand and marketing expert. He says spending for airtime during the Super Bowl is at an all time high: $5 million for a 30 second spot.

So who are the big ad players likely to be this year? McKendry says the car companies will have a strong presence, especially Mercedes and Honda. He says Anheuser-Busch is always a big spender as well. Snickers was wildly successful with their "Hungry" campaign last year and he expects to see more funny ads in a similar vein from them.

A company noticeably absent this year: Doritos. McKendry says it's likely the company thought their highly successful "Crash the Super Bowl" campaign had run it's course and decided not to spend the big dollars this year.

Some companies are actually showing a portion or all of their ads on social platforms.

While some say that ruins the surprise, McKendry says it allows these companies to get a better bang for the $5 million expenditure. He says the number of people who will see the ads during the game will still far surpass the number who see it on social media.

In the past McKendry has hosted a Super Bowl ad watch party with his colleagues but this year the logistics were too challenging since they are currently working in a temporary space before their office relocates in Grand Haven. But he plans to host it again next year.

