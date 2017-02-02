Super Bowl deals at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, the Downtown Market is making it easier for those gearing up to host parties with deals from several vendors:

Spice Merchants: 3-Pack of Dips for $12 - Grab a 3-pack of Boater's Blend, Great Lakes, and Buffalo Ranch Buttermilk Dressing for $12. Pair any of these heavy hitting dip mixes with your favorite chips or fresh veggies to make your party one for the record books!

Slows Bar-B-Q: Game Day Package - This package feeds four and includes: Pulled Pork Sliders, Smoked Chicken Drumsticks, Pit Smoked Beans, Smoked Brisket Cheese Dip plus a jar of Apple BBQ Sauce for just $60 bucks. Add a select growler for 50% off! Or, you could always just stop in and watch the game at Slows!

Aperitivo: Cheese Trays and Football Summer Sausages - Cheese trays from Aperitivo are always crowd pleasers, but did you know they're offering a limited amount of football-shaped summer sausages for gameday? Talk about throwin' around the old "Pig Skin!" (48 hour notice required for tray orders).

Carvers: House-made sausages & Brats - What's a Super Bowl bash without a brat? Snag a couple of these tasty sausages, grill them up and serve them in a Field & Fire hoagie roll.

