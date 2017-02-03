Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Friday

Grammy Award winner, Platinum record producer and artist Bruno Mars performs at Staples Center on July 28, 2013 in Los Angeles, California (PHOTO: Mat Hayward/ Getty Images for Atlantic Records) (Photo: Mat Hayward/ Getty Images, Custom)

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

#1 -- CLUB NOMADIC NIGHT TWO WITH BRUNO MARS

The show gets underway at 9 p.m. tonight - as of 7 a.m. tickets were still available for the standard admission. The cost is $225. Just make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to the venue. No parking is available, and there are several events happening south of The Heights. Expect delays when leaving, too. Tap here for more.

Take a look at our photos from last night's show with The Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt

#2 -- PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME MERLIN OLSEN LUNCHEON

The opening event to Super Bowl LI weekend - the Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon honoring Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel. VIP guests will get to enjoy a cocktail reception, seated lunch, get VIP access and hear stories from Hall of Fame “Gold Jackets.” Tap here for more.

#3 -- THE ESPN PARTY

This invite only event will feature a special live performance by multi-platinum selling, eight-time Grammy award-winning solo artist and vocalist Fergie, who passed along a message to Houstonians: “Waaazzzuup Houston!!!!! Im comin for u to kick off Super Bowl weekend Friday night at ESPN The Party with my boy DJ Khaled!!! Itz gon be lit!!!!!!!” ESPN will take over a 65,000 square foot warehouse located just outside of the Arts District in downtown Houston in a space, designed by Event Eleven, to mirror a construction site that reflects the new development of the Houston.

#4 -- SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is where faith meets football. The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl LI weekend. NFL players and top artists will join together on stage for uplifting music and inspirational messages. Guest artists include CeCe Winans, Damien Escobar, Natalie Grant and the Player’s Choir. Tap here for more.

#5 -- LEATHER AND LACES PARTY

The 14th Annual Leather & Laces two-night party at Super Bowl LI will be held at Hughes Manor Campus on Washington Avenue. This party will be one of the hottest places to be during Super Bowl Weekend with more than 3,000 guests expected. Guests will enjoy hand-rolled sushi, open bars with premium liquors and champagne, hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Tap here for more.

