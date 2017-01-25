The 10 funniest Super Bowl ads of all time

The Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos played in Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Seahawks won 43-8. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2014 Getty Images)

Roughly a quarter of Americans watch the Super Bowl for the commercials alone, which come in basically two flavors: sentimental or silly.

Serious Super Bowl commercials can leave a lasting impression, like Ram’s “God made a farmer” commercial or Chrysler’s “Imported From Detroit” spot with Eminem.

But with 30-second ads during this year’s Super Bowl going for roughly $5 million, most companies go for laughs and hope to stick. These ten did.

Doritos: House Rules (2010)

It’s a cute kid slapping an adult man who deserves it. It’s funny and unexpected and it’s great how the kid pronounces “Doh-rih-doze.”

Bud Light: Slap (2007)

Take the same joke from above but multiply it times 10. People getting slapped is funny, provided it’s in a fictional and light-hearted manner.

Reebok: Terry Tate (2003)

Take the physical humor of a slap and amplify it into diving tackles in an office setting. Spoiler alert: This is the best ad on this list.

Snickers: Hungry Betty White (2010)

What about a grown man tackling Betty White? Still funny. See the video above.

Wendy’s: Where’s the beef? (1984)

How about a woman roughly Betty White’s age complaining about the lack of beef on a hamburger? That’s not just funny; it’s iconic. The catchphrase seeped into ‘80s culture, even popping up in a presidential debate that year.

Career Builder: Monkeys (2006)

They say enough monkeys with enough typewriters and time can produce Shakespeare. Maybe, but enough monkeys in business attire can produce comedic gold. Like, instantly.

E-Trade: Wasted (2000)

We’re sticking with monkeys. Consider this incredible 2000 spot that verges into performance art. “Well, we just wasted 2 million bucks.” The didn’t, of course.

Doritos: Time Machine (2014)

“Insert doritos Hɘrɘ for timɘ machinɘ.” The kid’s adorable, but the pure delight on the time traveler’s face that really sells it.

Pepsi: You’re Cheatin’ Heart (1996)

Don't reach for a Pepsi at the store; you'll only make a fool of yourself.

Pepsi: Pepsi vs. Coke (1995)

An ultimate cola showdown takes place … in a diner? Between two middle-aged delivery guys?

