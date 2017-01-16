Coreau, Wings blank Canadiens, 1-0

Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) makes the save in the second period of the Wings' 1-0 win Monday at Joe Louis Arena. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings kept plugging away, and in doing so earned their first winning streak since early December.

Jared Coreau made 18 saves and Thomas Vanek scored his 12th goal of the season as the Wings defeated Atlantic Division leader Montreal Canadiens, 1-0, in a matinee today at Joe Louis Arena.

Coreau protected his second career NHL shutout with big saves in the third period, including stopping Shea Weber, as the Canadiens pressed for a point.

Coupled to Saturday’s victory over the Penguins, this marks the first time the Wings have won two straight in regulation dating to October.

The Wings buzzed at the start, swarming Carey Price and getting two shots on him during an early power play. The Canadiens didn’t get a shot on Coreau until nearly 7 minutes in, and even when they got good offensive zone time, Drew Miller and Luke Glendening came up with big blocks. Coreau denied Alex Galchenyuk on the one good chance the Canadiens mustered when they got a power play halfway through the period.

Andreas Athanasiou, two days after scoring a highlight reel goal, almost had a second straight one when he stole the puck and took off on a breakaway, but Price read him and made the save on the backhand. That was one of six shots the Wings had in the first period, while Coreau made five saves.

Thomas Vanek nearly converted on the second power play, early in the second period, when he got his stick on Henrik Zetterberg’s rising shot, but Price made that save, too. Mike Green had a good, clean chance near the midpoint. The Canadiens sustained the better offensive zone time the first 10 minutes, and the Wings got some puck luck when Nathan Beaulieu hit a goal post.

Vanek scored in the last 2 minutes of the second period, because he has the grit to go to the net and stay there. Shoved by both Price and Alexei Emelin, Vanek remained in position, and earned a celebration when Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the blue line deflected in. Frans Nielsen also assisted.

A third power play, in the third period, saw the Wings have great possession, but struggled to get the puck on net. A fourth power play came their way with 8 minutes to play, and again could not get the puck on net.

