Detroit Red Wings help USA topple Russia at IIHF World Championships

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, left, celebrates after scoring for the U.S. next to Russia's Vladislav Namestnikov during a group A match between Russia and USA at the 2017 Hockey World Championships in Germany, on May 16, 2017. (Photo: Monika Skolimowska, AP)

The Detroit Red Wings helped USA become the first team to slay Russia at the World Championship.

Forward Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 16 saves Tuesday in Cologne, Germany, as USA handed Russia its first loss of the tournament, 5-3.

It was the sixth straight victory for the U.S., and it secured first place in Group A standings. The quarterfinal opponent will be known later today.

USA, coached by Jeff Blashill, also beat the other elite team in the Group A, Sweden. Russia, though, loomed as a daunting opponent in the last preliminary round, having allowed just five goals through the first six games. Both Russia and USA had secured quarterfinal spots before the contest.

Russia took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but USA’s Kevin Hayes converted on a power play early in the second period. Larkin got it to 2-2 midway through the second period. Tied at 3-3 going into the third period, USA’s Anders Lee scored on a power play, and Larkin set up an empty net goal for insurance in the last minute.



It continued a phenomenal tournament for Larkin, who has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in seven games. Howard, too, has shined, with a 1.81 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in five games.

Meanwhile in Paris, Petr Mrazek made 18 saves on 21 shots as his Czech Republic lost, 3-1, to Switzerland.

