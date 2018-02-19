Coreau named player of the week

Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) makes the save in the second period of the Wings' 1-0 win Monday at Joe Louis Arena. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports

The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 18, 2018.

Coreau was perfect in two starts against the league’s top-ranked offense last week, stopping all 66 shots he faced.

Grand Rapids brought a nine-game points streak (7-0-0-2) into a two-game series against Manitoba at Bell MTS Place, and Coreau helped the Griffins maintain their winning ways with 28 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Moose on Thursday night. Coreau came back on Saturday with his second consecutive shutout, making 38 stops in a 5-0 win to improve to 5-1-0 (1.41, .955) in seven appearances against Manitoba this season.

Coming off a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2016-17, Coreau is tied for third in the AHL in wins (20-10-4) in 36 appearances this season, with a 2.47 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and two shutouts.

