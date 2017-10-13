Griffins collecting donations for hurricane relief

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Griffins are teaming up the Salivation Army to support the victims of recent hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate.

The team announced Friday, Oct. 13 that for every $10 donated, the donor will receive two upper level tickets for the game on Saturday Oct. 21 against the Hershey Bears. To find out more on how to make a donation you can click here.

"We appreciate the generosity of the Grand Rapids Griffins and their fans in supporting The Salvation Army's hurricane relief efforts," said Roger Snider, public relations director for The Salvation Army. "The donations will enable us to stay on the front lines, providing hope to those who need it most."

According to the to the U.S. National Hurricane Center's there were two Category 5 storms: Irma and Maria. There were two others, Harvey and Jose, that reached Category 4 strength.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left a total of 103 people dead in the U.S., according to ABC News, making 2017 the 17th deadliest hurricane season since 1900.

The Griffins are the current Calder Cup Champions and have started the season 1-1. The team's next game is Friday, Oct. 13 against the San Jose Barracudas.

