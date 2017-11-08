Griffins overcome slow start, beat Rampage

Despite trailing 3-1 in the first period, and 4-2 in the second, the Grand Rapids Griffins were able to overcome their slow start to beat the San Antonio Rampage, 7-4.

The Rampage’s third goal on six shots sent starter Jared Coreau to the bench in favor of Tom McCollum, who was coming off a 33-save performance in Sunday’s 2-1 comeback win over Milwaukee. McCollum finished with 19 saves on 20 shots.

Matt Lorito, Robbie Russo and Evgeny Svechnikov all scored in the second period as the game was tied 4-4 going into the third period.

Collin Campbell and Lorito added two more in the 3rd period before Corey Elkins' empty-netter wrapped up the scoring.

The Griffins earned their first back-to-back wins of the season and will now embark on a five-game, four-city road trip that begins this Friday at 8:30 p.m. against the Texas Stars.

