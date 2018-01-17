Griffins struggle late, fall to Admirals

The Griffins held a 2-0 lead against Milwaukee late in the 2nd period but were unable to hold on as the Admirals scored four unanswered goals to beat Grand Rapids, 4-3.

During the first period Griffins forward Ben Street scored his 7th goal of the season on a rebound in front of the Admirals net. then in the second period, with the Griffins on a 5-on-3 power play, a blocked shot bounced right to Matt Puempel and he scored his 15th goal of the year to make it a 2-0 game.

Recently named U.S. Olympian Bobby Butler would score two straight goals to tie the game at two before Milwaukee went ahead for good in the third period.

The Griffins have now lost two in a row but have a rematch against the Admirals set for Friday night in Milwaukee.

