Griffins forwards Matt Lorito and Matt Puempel have been selected to play for the Central Division All-Star Team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

The forwards lead the Griffins in points-Lorito with 10 goals and 15 assists while Puempel has 13 goals and 14 assists.

Lorito joins Gustav Nyquist as the only Griffins players to be named to back-to-back AHL All-Star teams.

