McCollum takes over in net for Griffins

Tom McCollum has been the consummate professional for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He was once views as the goalie of the future by the Red Wings but ultimately saw Petr Mrazek and Jared Coreau emerge as better prospects.

McCollum never pouted or complained, he just continued to produce.

But now that Mrazek has been traded to Philadelphia and Jared Coreau has been recalled by the Red Wings, McCollum will be the Griffins starting goaltender.

"I've played quite a few games this year so it's not going to change any of the communication, the guys know all the calls," said McCollum.

"I'm very comfortable playing behind them and I'm sure it goes the same way for them playing in front of me. Obviously I've played in the league for a long time so the guys know that I can get the job done and I'm just looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity."

The Griffins all-time leader in wins and saves will also have more of a mentor role for the rest of the season. The team also called up goaltender Matej Machovsky from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

"I'm just there to be a sounding board for him if he's concerned about anything. I can help settle him in and talk him through things. I think really it's my job to continue to word hard and play my game and show him what it takes to be a good goalie in this league."

