Nelson learned from interview process

When the Griffins take the ice this fall they'll once again have a new look.

As is the case every season, new faces will come to Grand Rapids while familiar faces will head out of town. The franchise has already said goodbye to longtime forward Mitch Callahan for instance.

While that's just the nature of minor league hockey, it's tough for the Griffins to see players go after building a pretty tight bond during their Calder Cup championship run.

Arguably the biggest piece to their championship puzzle is set to return this season though--head coach Todd Nelson.

After being mentioned for multiple NHL head coaching jobs, and going through the interview process with the Arizona Coyotes, Nelson has returned to the AHL. And while his goal is to one day become a head coach in the NHL, he says he's definitely in a great place here in Grand Rapids.

