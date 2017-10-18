Tip a Griffin night for charity

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Griffins didn't have a game WWednesday but the players were still working hard. They were waiting tables for Tip a Griffin night at area Uccello's Restaurants.

It's an annual fundraiser for the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation.

Players and coaches took orders, served as bartenders and met lots of fans.

There were also raffles and a silent auction. The Griffins next game is on the road on Friday night.

