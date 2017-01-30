Jimmy Howard practices with Red Wings, may play for Griffins soon

Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard warms up for Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 13, 2016. (Photo: Kim Klement USA TODAY Sports)

Jimmy Howard practiced with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday evening at Joe Louis Arena and said he will likely play in two games soon with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League before returning to play in the NHL.

“First 10 minutes was kind of rough on the lungs," Howard said of the first full practice since missing the past 15 games with a knee injury. "After that, things sort of settled down for me.”

Howard had a 1.96 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 17 games before suffering the injury in December.

“Feel excited to be back out there with the guys,” Howard said. “Look forward to getting down to GR and playing. Not really sure when that’s going to happen just yet. Right now, it feels good just to be back there with the guys.”

Asked how many he thought he’d need in Grand Rapids, Howard said: “I’m going to play two down there. We don’t know which ones just yet. I don’t want to say something and then not follow up on it. We’ll just leave it at that for now.”

Howard said he had good skates leading up to the break and skated once during the All-Star break.

“I feel good out there,” Howard said. “No issues with my knee whatsoever. Now it’s just get out there and practice really hard with the guys and see how it responds there.”

Howard is confidence he can return and play as well as he did before the injury.

“Even though it’s taken longer than expected, the knee has responded every single stage along the process,” Howard said.

The Wings are fighting to make the playoffs and come out of the All-Star break at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, tied with three others teams with 49 points.

Howard said players can’t listen to talk about the team potentially being sellers at the trade deadline. He said he’s not thinking about his future and where he might be next season.

“Been through it before,” Howard said. “Not really thinking about it.”

Defenseman Brendan Smith (knee) also practiced with the Wings on Monday.

“On Smitty and Jimmy, they’re taking steps in the right direction,” said Wings coach Jeff Blashill, adding he wanted to see how Howard responded to a full practice before determining when he plays to Grand Rapids.

