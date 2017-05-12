Mantha named Red Wings rookie of the year

Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during a game on Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Chalk up a nice little bit of recognition for Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha.

Mantha was named Red Wings rookie of the year by the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association. Mantha had 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points in 60 games before being sidelined by a finger injury in late March.

Mantha’s fellow Wings rookies included forwards Tomas Nosek (11 games), Tyler Bertuzzi (7), Mitch Callahan (4) and Evgeny Svechnikov and Matt Lorito (2); and defensemen Xavier Ouellet (66 games), Nick Jensen (49), Ryan Sproul (27), Robbie Russo (19) and Dan Renouf

Recent winners include Dylan Larkin (2016), Petr Mrazek (2015), Danny DeKeyser (2014), and Gustav Nyquist (2013).

