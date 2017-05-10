Red Wings fans paint the ice in Joe Louis farewell

Zach Piteo of Macomb Township looks up as he paints during a "Paint the Ice" event on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Joe Louis Arena. (Photo: Custom)

DETROIT, MICH. - They left behind colorful images of Stanley Cups, octopi and Detroit Red Wings logos.

But most of all, the afternoon was a chance for hockey fans to savor one last visit to Joe Louis Arena and celebrate fond memories in a unique way — with a paintbrush.

More than 1,100 people signed up Wednesday for "Paint the Ice," a fundraiser for the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.

"I come from a big hockey family, and I have a lot of memories here," said Jenna Badal, 20, of Flushing as she swiped purple paint not far from center ice to create an octopus. "This is my chance to say farewell to the Joe."

Fans were given cups of water-based paint — and a half-hour — to make their mark.

Randy Wildner, 61, of Harsens Island painted "PROBERT" and "STEVE Y" in big block letters.

"They're my favorite players," he said. "I've got to add McCarty in here."

Other messages included "Thank you Red Wings," "Go Wings" and "Always Home." Someone joked that a smattering of accidentally spilled red paint looked like blood that had been spilled during a game fight.

Officials with the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, which supports activities that promote the growth of hockey as a sport, did not have an immediate estimate of how much money the event raised.

Wilder's daughter, Myranda Watson, 33, of Shelby Township, said hockey has always been a big part of their family. Her son, 4-year-old Parker, painted alongside her father.

"This place is special for all of us. We're looking forward to making new memories" at Little Caesars Arena, she said, looking around the rink, "but we're definitely going to miss this place."

