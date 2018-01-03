Athanasiou scores 6 seconds into OT for 2-1 win

Detroit Red Wings left wing Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP

Andreas Athanasiou capped a fabulous performance with an overtime goal.

Athanasiou scored his second goal of the night Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena six seconds into OT, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. It’s the first time in seven overtimes this season the Wings have won.

Athanasiou scored in the first period and created several more chances. He was hauled down on a drive to the net midway through the third period, but couldn’t make good on his penalty shot. He and fellow youngster Anthony Mantha both had good games, looking assertive.

Jimmy Howard played well, making 33 saves, including denying Erik Karlsson on a great scoring chance in the third period. Darren Helm had two scoring chances in the last minute of regulation.

Early jump

The Wings ran up a 4-0 edge in shots within minutes of the puck drop. Athanasiou and Mantha paired up for a scoring chance off an odd-man rush, but Mantha’s shot ended up in Craig Anderson’s glove. The two had better fortune at 11:15, when Mantha made a nice play at the net and Athanasiou turned the rebound into his seventh goal of the season.

Close call

Senators forward Bobby Ryan had a shot at a loose puck late in the first period. The puck slid towards the goal line, but then curled back into the paint, and Howard was able to twist and throw himself on the puck to preserve the 1-0 lead. Shots in the first period were 14-11 to Ottawa.

Closer calls

Athanasiou used his speed to create two scoring chances in the first 10 minutes of the second period. He also set up one for Martin Frk, who shot from point-blank range only to hit Anderson’s left leg. Tyler Bertuzzi hit a goal post. Tomas Tatar had a shot bounce off Anderson’s chest.

Savvy strategy

The Wings headed to a power play at 11:30 of the second period, but inside of about 15 seconds or so, Mike Green was called for holding. The Senators had possession of the puck when the official put his hand in the air — and Ottawa made him keep it there as they strategically moved the puck around, eating up all but the last seven seconds on their too-many-men penalty.

Senators strike

Helm lost the puck in the slot in the opening minute of the third period, and Ryan Dzingel pounced and scored. The Wings requested a coach’s challenge to review if Derick Brassard interfered with Howard, but a quick video review upheld the goal.

