Red Wings trade tracker: Tomas Tatar to Vegas pending trade call

DETROIT, MICH. - Pending a trade call, the Detroit Red Wings have sent Tomas Tatar to Vegas.

The move was made close to the 3 p.m. deadline, and all trades have to be OK'ed by the NHL in order to go through. The Wings receive a first round pick in 2018, a second-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2021.

The Wings had been looking to move defenseman Mike Green, a pending unrestricted free agent, but teams were wary because Green has not played since suffering a neck injury Feb. 15.

The Wings are coming off back-to-back victories that have edged them within five points of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but that didn't stop management from trying to gain picks to help with rebuilding.

Holland said last week after trading Petr Mrazek to Philadelphia that the goal is to acquire draft picks or prospects. If the Tatar trade goes through, the Wings will go into the 2018 draft with two picks each rounds one, two, three, four and six. The conditional fourth-round pick from the Flyers can rise as high as the second round.

It didn't help the Wings that this has become such a buyer's market - the New York Rangers began the season expecting to be a playoff team but changed direction in February and made available such high-profile players as Rick Nash and Ryan McDonagh. St. Louis joined the seller's list overnight after being shut out Sunday by Nashville. The Blues traded Paul Stastny to Winnipeg as part of a package that saw the Jets send a first-round pick to St. Louis.

