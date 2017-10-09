Holland teen gets wish to meet Red Wings granted

Chase Van Eck and some of his family watching the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of Make-A-Wish MI / Facebook)

DETROIT, MICH. - A West Michigan teenager, who is a huge fan of the Detroit Red Wings, recently had his wish come true.

Chase Van Eck, 13, of Holland, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is a genetic disorder commonly known to cause progressive muscular degeneration and weakness.

Van Eck is a Make-A-Wish kid, and he wished to go to the first Red Wings game at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Van Eck and his family got to enjoy the game, participate in free skate and meet a ton of the players.

Make-A-Wish Michigan shared some pictures from Van Eck's special night.

