Red Wings call up Jared Coreau

Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) makes the save in the second period of the Wings' 1-0 win Monday at Joe Louis Arena. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings recalled goaltender Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday morning.

This is his second stint in the NHL after making his pro debut in 2016 with the Red Wings. He posted a 5-4-3 mark, a 3.46 GAA, a 0.887 save percentage and two shutouts in 14 games.

More depth was needed for Detroit following the trade of goaltender Petr Mrazek to Philadelphia.

Following his outstanding series in Winnipeg, Coreau was named AHL Player of the week. He led the Griffins to back to back shutout wins over the first place Manitoba Moose, stopping all 66 shots he faced. Since December 22nd he's won 13 of his 18 appearances. In that same span Coreau has a 1.92 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

© 2018 WZZM-TV