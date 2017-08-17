We have ice at Little Caesars Arena!

Little Caesars Arena with the Detroit Red Wings' ice rink Aug. 17, 2017, leading up to the arena's opening in September. (Photo: Detroit Red Wings)

DETROIT, MICH - Things are coming together at the new home.

The Detroit Red Wings tweeted today that the ice sheet is in place at Little Caesars Arena. Last weekend saw the ice taken out for the last time at Joe Louis Arena.

The Wings play their first game at LCA on Sept. 23, when they host the Boston Bruins for the first of four home exhibition matches.

The regular-season opener is Oct. 5 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

