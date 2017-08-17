We have ice at Little Caesars Arena!

DETROIT, MICH - Things are coming together at the new home.
The Detroit Red Wings tweeted today that the ice sheet is in place at Little Caesars Arena. Last weekend saw the ice taken out for the last time at Joe Louis Arena.
The Wings play their first game at LCA on Sept. 23, when they host the Boston Bruins for the first of four home exhibition matches.
First ice at @LCA_Detroit. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/QSSJP4JeFf— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 17, 2017
The regular-season opener is Oct. 5 vs. the Minnesota Wild.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© Detroit Free Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs